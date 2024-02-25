Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a fire tears through a Somerset battery factory.

A fire has broken out at a battery factory in Chard.

Multiple crews responded to the fire at the PMBL battery factory on an industrial estate on Leach Road at 5.48am on Sunday, following reports of smoke and a large blaze in the area.Residents were told to keep their doors and windows shut as firefighters sought to control the fire.

Video shows the fire tearing through the building on the industrial estate as firefighters tackle the blaze. They can be seen using an aerial ladder platform in an attempt to extinguish the flames. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the roof of the building was engulfed in the fire and the building was deemed to be too unsafe, so crews had to withdraw and "fight the fire defensively."

The cause of the blaze is unclear.Firefighters from Chard, Axminster, Crewkerne, Taunton, Yeovil, Honiton, Charmouth and Lyme Regis responded to the fire.South Western Ambulance Service Trust sent multiple incident response units to the scene as part of the emergency response. It is thought that no one was injured in the blaze.Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said this morning: "DSFRS are in attendance at a large fire at an industrial unit on Leach Road in Chard. Eight pumping appliances as well as specialist resources are in attendance."There have been no injuries reported. We are advising local residents to close doors and windows due to the large smoke plume.

