Watch the moment Molly cleared 4.86m (Video: European Athletics Association)

Pole vaulter Molly Caudery from Truro, Cornwall has set a new world lead, clearing 4.86m during a meeting of the Perche Elite Pole Tour in Rouen, France.

Ms Caudery cleared the height at her first attempt which also set a new meeting record and was 1cm higher than her own world lead set a week earlier.

Molly is now the firm favourite for the gold medal at next week’s World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Talking to European Athletics, Ms Caudery said: “This has been my first winter’s training for so long. In previous winters, I’ve been riddled with injury.

"Two years ago, I had an accident with my finger and last year I had two surgeries which I had to come through."

“This winter, I’ve not only been able to carry over the confidence from the World Championships but also focus on things like speed work.

"In the World Final I felt slightly out of place in Budapest, but I think I’m slowly starting to say to myself that ‘this is where I belong’. That’s a really nice feeling."