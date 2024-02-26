Play Brightcove video

The vehicle came to rest after colliding with a telegraph pole.

A double-decker bus has ploughed through a garden in Gloucestershire, after the driver suffered a suspected medical episode.

The vehicle came to rest on the verge of Bristol Road in Quedgeley after hitting a telegraph pole at around 12.30pm on Monday 26 February.

Gloucestershire Police say the bus reportedly left the road near Aldi after the driver fell ill. He was attended to at the scene by paramedics and take to hospital.

Officers say there were no other reported injuries and the road will be closed while the bus is recovered. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.