A "complex, troubled and devious" woman stabbed her husband in the back following an argument at their north Devon home, a court has heard.

Christine Rawle is on trial for the murder of her husband, Ian Rawle, in August 2022 near Braunton.

Opening the case for the jury at Exeter Crown Court, Sean Brunton KC said: "This is as clear a case of murder as you are likely to find.

"This defendant was having an argument with her husband, Ian. She picked up a large, sharp knife, and in a fit of temper stabbed it into his back without any warning as he was walking away.

"She left the knife sticking out of his back and walked off, her husband following her and imploring her to pull the knife out."

Police at the incident in Braunton

The court heard how Mr Rawle collapsed and died in the garden a short time later.

Mrs Rawle's defence team will argue that she was the victim of a "coercive or controlling relationship". But Mr Brunton said the prosecution refutes this.

"To stab a knife into someone's back without any warning is not an act of self-defence.

"She may be a complex, troubled and somewhat devious woman, but she doesn't have a psychological condition that would preclude her from being criminally responsible for murder," he said.

Mr Brunton added that the jury will hear evidence that the pair had a troubled marriage.

"What 30-year marriage is without its complexities? Many marriages are far from happy.

"He did not torture, enslave or bully her. This defendant was far from being a defenceless or timid woman.

"They seemed to almost thrive on bickering and winding each other up. If anyone was the bully, we say it is this woman here."

The trial continues.