A man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead at a property in Swindon.

Grant Walker, 32, of Faringdon Road, Swindon, was charged today (Monday 26 February) following an investigation by Wiltshire Police's Major Crime Investigation Team.

Officers from the force were called to an address in Westbourne Court at around 1am on Sunday 25 February after a serious assault.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Walker has also been charged with assault on an emergency worker.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning (Tuesday 27 February).

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Hatch, said: "I’d like to offer my condolences to the victim's family and thank them for their support during this investigation.

"Our thoughts are with them and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers."