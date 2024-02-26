Man dies after van collides with parked vehicle in South Gloucestershire

The incident happened on Station Road in Pilning. Credit: Google maps

A man has died after the van he was driving collided with a parked vehicle on a road in South Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to Station Road, in Pilning at around 1:40am on Sunday 25 February.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 20s, believed to be the only person in the van, died at the scene.

What are vertical farms and how can they help with sustainable food production?
Video shows huge fire tearing through battery factory

His family have been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained Avon and Somerset Police officer.

Police said house-to-house enquiries have taken place. The force is appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.