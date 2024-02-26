A man has died after the van he was driving collided with a parked vehicle on a road in South Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to Station Road, in Pilning at around 1:40am on Sunday 25 February.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man in his 20s, believed to be the only person in the van, died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by a specially-trained Avon and Somerset Police officer.

Police said house-to-house enquiries have taken place. The force is appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.