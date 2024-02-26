Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice, has addressed rumours of a Spice Girls reunion at Glastonbury Festival this year.

It will be the band's 30th anniversary, prompting speculation that the five could reunite for a one-off performance at Worthy Farm.

Their reunion tour in 2019 featured just four of the band - with Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice, absent.

Since then, Melanie B (Scary Spice) has hinted at an all-members reunion this year.

Mel C is no stranger to Glastonbury, having performed on the Avalon stage in 2023 and played her own DJ set in William's Green in 2022.

The latter drew a huge crowd, packing out the tent and surrounding area.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on BBC Sounds' Sidetracked podcast, Sporty Spice addressed the rumours that she would reappear at Worthy Farm this year - accompanied by her former bandmates.

She said: "I can't confirm that there is anything happening soon, but we are always talking about opportunities.

"I'd be there next week, I'd love to do it. Glastonbury is up there, it's a bucket list gig.

"As an artist, it's such an honour to play the festival and I think the Spice Girls...it would be so much fun and it's the perfect time - so come on girls!"

Glastonbury Festival 2024 will be held on Worthy Farm from the 26-30 June. First release tickets sold out in less than an hour in November 2023.

A limited number of tickets usually become available for resale in April.