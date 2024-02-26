Play Brightcove video

A new service making it easier for patients to get checked for a common type of cancer has cut waiting times for a diagnosis by more than eight weeks.

The service, run by Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, allows those displaying symptoms of cancer of the lining of the womb to make a self-referral without having to visit their GP.

It has seen a huge cut in the average waiting time from 63 days to four and the service has already seen more than 150 patients refer themselves since its launch in September 2023.

Beatriz Velasco is one of those patients. After noticing concerning symptoms she was seen within days of referring herself and was given reassurance on the spot.

She said: "I called the service on the Friday morning and I was given an appointment for the next Thursday.

"It takes the anxiety away because you don't want to be weeks and weeks waiting or thinking about that there could be something bad. So I was given that reassurance very quickly and I found the whole service very positive."

It would normally take three appointments to get to where Beatriz did - seeing a GP, going for an ultrasound then an outpatient appointment, usually at one of the major hospitals.

Instead, a "one stop" at community hospitals around Somerset has cut out the middleman, reducing average waits by two months. The service is believed to be a UK first.

Nurse practitioner Heather Fryer said: "When they come in they will initially go off to have a pelvic ultrasound scan, that's looking at the uterus, in particular.

"That will get 'hot reported' and they'll come over and see clinicians and then depending on the result of the scan it'll determine what further investigations are needed.

"For the majority of ladies they just need a pelvic examination and then they can be reassured and discharged home but for some other ladies they'll need some further tests and then other ladies perhaps will need further investigations within secondary care."

Consultant gynaecological oncologist David Milliken said: "We know that we weren't meeting the targets for looking after patients well enough and therefore something had to change.

"Necessity being the mother of invention, this is what we've done and thankfully in this instance it seems to be working well. It's not a one size fits all - I think this is a solution for our particular patient population in a rural county like Somerset.

“Our advice to people who are experiencing post-menopausal bleeding is to make a self-referral as soon as possible by going to the Somerset FT website and filling out a referral form, or call our booking office on 01823 213567."