A schoolgirl has entered the record books for Freestyle football skills - FIVE times.

Isabel Wilkins, 16, from Bradford-on-Avon, entered the Guinness World Records four times in the last few weeks, adding to an earlier appearance last year.

She is one of the best 'freestyle' footballers of her age. Freestyle combines the skills of football, dance and acrobatics.

Isabel used to play for both Bradford on Avon and Bath City FC, but decided to switch to freestyle during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

'We couldn't play football,' Isabel told ITV News.

'I just started doing some keep up some tricks and I didn't know it was a sport. And then just suddenly I just grew a lot of interest for it and I just kept practicing it. And then I found out that it was a proper sport and started competing a lot in it.

Isabel in a 30 second challenge Credit: ISABEL2_ITVNEWS_260224

Isabel became the youngest-ever freestyle world champion last Summer. She was just 15 years old.

She recently also achieved:

Most 'Hop the Worlds' in 30 seconds (47)

Most 'Abbas Around the World' in 30 seconds (18)

Most 'Clippers' in a minute (46)

Most 'Half Beck Around the World' (12)

Isabel is also studying for her A-Levels. One of her courses is PE - although she isn't able to include her freestyling for her exams.

Isabel's mum, Kate, told ITV News her nerves are shredded watching her daughter compete.

But she said: 'Girls football and having a skill in something that has been a very male -dominated arena is is really important. It's important to be able to show that through dedication, hard work, commitment, you can absolutely achieve in an equal way. And she is very determined to do that.'

Isabel plans to keep on competing and even developing her own tricks for others to follow.