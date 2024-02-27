Play Brightcove video

Kayden and his mum sat down for a chat with ITV News West Country's Alex and Seb.

An eight-year-old boy from Somerset has become one of the first children in the world to receive a superhero bionic arm.

Kaden Taylor, from Burnham-on-Sea, was delighted when his parents surprised him with a 3D-printed Spider-Man arm.

It's all thanks to the community who raised more than £13,000 to buy him the cutting-edge piece of equipment.

The eight-year-old is still getting used to wearing the device but said it has already improved his life.

"When I was younger, I wasn't too bothered by [having one hand], but when I started to see my friends do their shoelaces, I knew I was a little bit different," he explained.

Kayden with his mum Colette and dad Joey Credit: ITV WC

The arm is operated by sensors that pick up movements in Kayden's own elbow and turn them into hand movements.

His mum Colette said she was "made up" that the community had come together to help fund the device.

"Without them, we wouldn't have been able to get it," she added.

The eight-year-old initially had his eye on a Black Panther design but was thrilled to receive a "hero arm" in Peter Parker colours instead.

Kayden's arm comes with a phone app which includes a training programme to help him maximise the potential of his new limb.

They include playing Jenga to improve his grip and lifting objects to build up his strength.

The device is already making a difference in Kayden's life - for example, by allowing him to "cut up his dinner" by himself.

However, mum Colette added that it would "take time" for him to get used to its weight and to reach optimal mobility.

Recalling the moment he received his new arm, Kayden said: "The first thing I asked my mum to do was hold her hand."

