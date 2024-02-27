Play Brightcove video

Keyham residents described to ITV News' Sam Blackledge the shock of being evacuated from their homes.

Residents in Plymouth whose homes and gardens were damaged as a result of the removal of an unexploded World War Two bomb have spoken of the shock of last week's evacuation - and say they still don't know who will pay for the repairs.

More than 10,000 people had to leave their homes after the device was found in a back garden. The bomb was detonated in a controlled explosion out at sea - but now the people of Keyham say they feel left in limbo.

Martyn says he believed his house would be destroyed by the bomb. Credit: ITV News

Martyn Hammond lives next door to where the bomb was uncovered in St Michael Avenue.

He told ITV West Country his garden was his pride and joy, full of plants and ornaments, some of them with sentimental value.

Many of them have been damaged or pushed out by a wall of giant sandbags constructed by military teams.Martyn said: "Initially we thought weren't coming back. Then I was warned that I would be shocked by what had happened.

"It's just a house at the end of the day, but it's also my home. I'm 60 this year and I've got 60 years' worth of stuff.

"Stuff is stuff, but little bits of stuff are important to me, stuff that can't be replaced. But it didn't blow, so I'm happy about that."

Residents say they are relieved the operation to remove the bomb was a success and they are grateful to the military and the emergency services who executed the manoeuvre.

T here are still questions to be asked about insurance claims and who ultimately foots the bill for the damage that's been caused.

Megan says she is anxious about who will pay for repairs to her property. Credit: ITV News

Megan Machado, who lives two doors away, said her garage and guttering was damaged.

"I'm relieved that we've still got houses to come back to, but a lot of stress and anxiety now dealing with the aftermath of it."

"The council have done everything they can, but we feel like now we've been left in limbo on how we're going to pay for all of this.

"Insurance will pay for certain parts of the damage. But none of us have got any money now to pay for the access on the premiums that we've all got. So how are we going to get the repairs done?" she asked.

Thousands of people were evacuated as the cordon was widened over the course of the week. Credit: ITV News

Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes and are only now getting settled back in.Kathleen Harvey said: "It was quite scary, actually, just waiting to see whether or not we were going to be evacuated.

"When it first started, we were just on the edge of it. And then all of a sudden, Thursday morning, we had to be out by 9am."Diane James added: "We went to my brother's in Ivybridge, and got back home on Saturday.

"The houses just across the road, they were worse off. They've got a lot of clearing up to do and a lot of work to do. We were very lucky on this side of the road, it could have been worse."