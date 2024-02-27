A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition after a reported stabbing in Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to Dransfield Way at around 4.20pm on Monday 26 February, following a report that a woman had been stabbed.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a "critical but stable condition", a police spokesperson said.

"Her family have been informed and are being supported', they added.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police say they are treating this as an isolated incident and there is no evidence of any wider risk to the public.

"Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence over the coming days and the neighbourhood team will be carrying out high-visibility reassurance patrols, so do please talk to officers if you have any concerns", a spokesperson said.