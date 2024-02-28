The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta will be reduced from four days to three in 2024 due to financial pressures

Organisers said something "must give" after being hard hit by poor weather, the pandemic, the rising cost of living and supply chain issues in recent years.

The Balloon Fiesta, which has been a part of the city's calendar for nearly five decades, will now run from Friday 9 August until Sunday 11 August at Ashton Court.

It will still include two Night Glow events, which will now take place consecutively on Friday and Saturday evenings.

An economic impact survey carried out last year identified the Balloon Fiesta as the city’s most valuable outdoor event, injecting £22.2 million into Bristol’s economy in 2023 alone.

In a change to previous years, there will be a city-wide celebration in the build-up to the fiesta with hot air balloons popping up in local communities.

Ben Hardy, executive director of the event said he hopes the "revitalised vision" will allow more people to experience the magic of ballooning.

"'Fiesta Week' allows organisers to reimagine, refocusing on what makes this event so special – the celebration of Bristol and its heritage links to the remarkable world of hot air ballooning," he said.

"While the central arena will still set the stage for over 100 hot air balloons to take flight if conditions allow, more attention will be given to the outskirts of the launch field."

Further new features are due to be announced in the coming months.