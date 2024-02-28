A 20-year-old man has been jailed following a knifepoint burglary in Bodmin.

Jack Nottle, 20, of Hampstead Terrace, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on 23 February to four and a half years in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary.

Officers were called to a home in Furze Hill, Bodmin, on 24 August to reports of three masked men dressed in black assaulting people in the property.

The other suspects were never traced.

Both victims - the mother and son - sustained suspected knife wounds and required hospital treatment.

On the night of the attack, three men entered the property through a back door and went upstairs into one of the bedrooms.

Police say the mother tried to intervene in an attack on her son, and was injured in the process.

The son recalled demands being made for money while a knife was held to him and £200-300 taken from his wallet.

Around £500 also went missing from a drawer in the house.

The son sustained cuts to the left arm and chest area, while the mum suffered a hand injury which required surgery.

Shortly after, police attended an address in Bodmin and arrested Nottle. They also searched his property and seized clothing, trainers, a wallet containing money and a phone.

Officers also found a large "Rambo" style knife on top of a fuse box.

Nottle pleaded guilty to the burglary after the discovery of the knife and the forensics tracing to the scene.

Police say, while swabs were being taken in his cell, Nottle asked officers: “Am I the only one that’s been arrested?”

The other two suspects were never identified.

Detective Sergeant Northcott from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “In recent times, Bodmin has seen its share of crime where offenders carry knives in order to instil fear on others or inflict serious harm.

"Those involved in this aggravated burglary have entered a family home with the intention of causing harm to those inside whilst armed with a knife.

“This is not acceptable and will not only have affected the victims but also the wider community.

"The actions of police officers attending this incident allowed for key evidence to be obtained to support this investigation including the recovery of a knife from circulation that the offenders had no lawful or logical reason to possess.

“In cases such as this, it is important for victims and witnesses to come forward and I commend those involved in this case for their commitment to this investigation.

"The sentencing in this case should act as a deterrent to those choosing to carry knives and also provide some reassurance to the community that people carrying knives will be pursued by police and that the courts will hand down immediate custodial sentences to those found guilty."