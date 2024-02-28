More than eighty acres of Dartmoor land have been given common land protection - meaning people will freely be able to walk there.

Two parcels of land are on a site near Blackdown Common at Mary Tavy and the other is near Zoar, opposite the methodist chapel.

The areas were provisionally registered as common land back in 1986 - but following objections, the status never materialised.

Now, following an application from the Open Spaces Society (OSS) which said the land is "waste land of a manor which means that it can be registered as common land", it will now be accessible to walkers.

Frances Kerner, from the OSS, said: "I am delighted that the two parcels of land have been restored to Blackdown Common.

"It is especially pleasing that Black Lion Common, which is not access land and is isolated from the rest of Blackdown Common, will be added to the register of common land.

"In due course we shall have the right to walk here."