People in Seaton told ITV News' Richard Lawrence they thought the money would have been better spent elsewhere.

A decision to spend more than £8,000 on a new mayoral chain in Seaton has caused anger among residents.

The town council has voted in-favour of buying a new chain because there is no room to engrave the name of future mayors on the current one.

It says it will only cost 5p per household per year over 48 years - but some locals have said they're disgusted by the decision.

One woman told ITV News' Richard Lawrence she thought it was "a waste of money", while a man said: "There'd probably be better use for it in the town, I should think."

Another local woman said: "I should've thought they could've spent it on something a lot better than that."