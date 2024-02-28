A police watchdog has said there needs to be a "radical overhaul" of the system which identifies officers who undermine trust and confidence in the police.

The Independent Scrutiny of Police Powers Panel (ISOPP) said change was needed for the public and the majority of the police who do "excellent work."

It comes after Avon and Somerset Police took part in a TV documentary examining cases against their own officers.

The three-part Channel 4 Series 'To Catch a Copper' provides a behind-the-scenes look at how the Professional Standards Department handles misconduct cases.

Avon and Somerset Police said it has made "significant changes" to the vetting system and misconduct processes since the documentary was filmed.

"The landscape has changed significantly, and we're more robust than ever at rooting out those who betray the values and standards they're expected to uphold, ensuring they cannot serve again," they said.

A force spokesperson added: "We're committed to changing our culture, so these damaging attitudes and behaviours have no place to thrive and are called out for what they are."

The ISOPP is an independent scrutiny panel, which was set up by Avon and Somerset Police to highlight good practices and identify areas for improvement.

It is made up of volunteers from diverse backgrounds who want to help the Police and Crime Commissioner monitor the use of force by the police, such as the use of a taser.

The group has examined more than one thousand cases so far, and said that as well as examples of "exceptional policing," they have seen "poor and damaging" practices.

While the independent panel acknowledged it was a "courageous" decision to open up the force for scrutiny, they said they were "shocked and disappointed" by the coverage.

In a statement, they said: "The documentary laid bare how the Professional Standards Department and even the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) operate within systems and processes that result in decisions that protect the police rather than the public.

"This has serious implications for policing by consent which is the basic foundation of British policing."

It added: "As an independent panel, we escalate our questions and challenge Avon and Somerset Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner as to what they plan to do in the light of the continued police misconduct that has brought policing into disrepute, damaged trust and confidence, particularly in black communities and deters good people from joining the police."

Avon and Somerset Police said the cases shown in the documentary were "challenging and distressing" and that officers have been receiving additional training.

Speaking to ITV News, the force's Chief Constable Sarah Crew admitted many of the cases involved in the programme are "upsetting" and added that she "wished they never happened."

In a statement, the force added: "While they are the exception and not the rule, we must not be afraid to face into the issues this series raises, so we can create stronger ties with all our communities, especially those who have lower levels of confidence in us.

"This is at the very heart of policing by consent.

"In order to rebuild the public’s trust and confidence in policing, we must continue to be open and transparent about the issues and challenges we face, as well as the actions we’re taking to tackle them head-on."