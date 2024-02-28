A Swindon woman has discovered a fascinating time capsule dating back to the early 1900s hidden beneath her home.

Madeline Goodwin, 26, bought the Victorian terraced house in Swindon's Old Town four years ago and had no idea the intriguing little box was lurking there the whole time.

It wasn't until last week - when she put a table for sale on Facebook Marketplace - that the secret came out.

Ms Goodwin explained: "We're currently redecorating the living room and so we have some old furniture for sale.

"I posted one of the side tables on Marketplace and a lady wanted to buy it. It wasn't until I gave her my postcode so she could collect it that she asked what street I lived on.

"She went on to ask for the house number and when I told her she said, 'that's my old house, I used to live there'.

"It had been in her family since 1890 when it was built. She'd sold the house in 2007 and there'd been maybe three other owners since then until 2020, when we bought it."

The box was hidden underneath the floorboards in the cupboard under the stairs Credit: Madeline Goodwin

Madeline added that the table she was selling had come from her previous home and wasn't linked to the house at all - so it was even more amazing that the previous owner had happened to buy it.

"We invited her in, because a lot of work has been done to it since she lived here and she was interested to see how it'd changed.

"She came in and she was pointing out all the original features that were still there. Then she mentioned that there was a time capsule in the cupboard under the stairs.

"She said it was buried under the floorboards, in the foundations of the property. Once she left, we pulled up the floorboards to see if it was still there," Ms Goodwin said.

Inside, she found a penny from 1901, a hat, some newspaper clippings running up until 2007, an old cigarette packet, a Bible and a letter.

Some old newspapers were among the items in the box Credit: Madeline Goodwin

"Unfortunately the weather had got to it, so a lot of it over the years had ruined slightly and some of it was illegible but there was lots of stuff that we could still see.

"I think [the lady] been adding to it for quite a few years and the last time it had been touched that we know of is 2007

"Maybe some other owner since then had found it as well, but there didn't seem to be anything newer in it than 2007.

"We also found a burnt DVD, but we don't have a DVD player so I'm trying to track one down so we actually watch what's on it," Madeline said.

Now that she's over the shock of discovering a time capsule underneath her house, Madeline intends to add to the collection before moving on.

"We won't be here forever so maybe in the next couple of years we might look to put it on the market.

"I'm keen to add to it before we do that, in the hope that some future owner stumbles across it or some weird twist of fate brings them together with a previous owner, the way it did with us.

"We've got a few ideas - for example, we've got all the original Victorian doors and each one has a different door handle so we thought we might take some of the handles off and put them in the time capsule when we come to sell.

"I think there's something quite organic about putting things from the house into the capsule. That's why I'd like to put the door handles in, because it would be quite nice to preserve the property."