Concerns grow for welfare of missing Cornwall teen not seen for more than week

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Cornish teenager who was last seen in London.

Daisy Hogan-Barry, 17, has been missing from West Cornwall since 20 February, when she was last seen.

It's believed she caught a train that day from Penzance to London, and was spotted at Paddington railway station at around 5.30pm.

Officers have released new CCTV images of Daisy that were taken in Penzance and at Paddington station.

It's believed Daisy travelled from Penzance to Paddington in London, where she was last seen. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Detective Inspector Becca Ellis from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Daisy on this journey to help us with our enquiries.

“Daisy's family and friends would like to hear from her. We are concerned for her welfare and our enquiries are continuing to try to locate her.”

Daisy is described as a white female, 5ft2in tall, larger build with black hair. She has links to Nottingham and Warrington.

If you see Daisy, contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 999 and quote log 0348 20/02/24.