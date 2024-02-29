Play Brightcove video

Ben's mother says she has been left heartbroken after tributes left in memory of her son were removed.

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Bath say they are devastated a memorial set up near the scene has been taken down.18-year-old Ben Moncrieff was out celebrating a friend's birthday when he was killed by a 15-year-old outside a McDonald's restaurant.

But t ributes, including photographs of Ben with friends and family, placed on a tree near to where Ben was murdered have been removed.

Ben's mother, Sharon Hendry, said: "I was stunned, absolutely heartbroken.

"The pictures have just been ripped off and they were beautiful pictures of Ben with family, with friends, with his dog.

"I was confused as well, why would somebody want to do that? Because we're heartbroken, we just feel terrible this happened and it just made us feel even worse."Sharon says Ben's tree helped her be able to go back to the centre of Bath after his death - and the memorial wasn't only a way of remembering his life but also a way of raising awareness of knife crime.

She said: "It has a huge impact on so many people. It destroys lives, just destroys them.

Ben Moncrieff was 18 when he was murdered in Bath city centre

"It was violent, it was unexpected and it was just on a rare night out in Bath. So I'm shocked every single day.

"So the one thing I can do is I come and always make the tree beautiful. So for that to be all stripped away and just to see it gone was just such a shock."Avon and Somerset Police say they are investigating the incident and believe the tributes were removed on the morning of 23rd of February.

A statement issued by the force said: " Police are investigating the theft of tributes from the memorial to Ben Moncrieff in Southgate, Bath.

“The theft of flowers and photographs was reported on Tuesday 27 February and initial investigations have established that they were removed at about 6.30am on Friday 23 February.

“Officers have identified positive lines of enquiry and the investigation continues.

“If you have any information which could help please call 101 and give the reference 5224051079.”

Sharon says she will place more tributes and photographs at the tree. Credit: ITV News

Bath and North East Somerset C ouncil has also sought to reassure Ben's family that they would not remove items from the tree without speaking to them first. Councillor Tim Ball, cabinet member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “We want to reassure Ben’s family that the council did not remove items from the tree and will only do so when we have first spoken to Ben’s family.

“We have requested the third party CCTV footage of memorial items being removed from the tree is passed onto the police.

“Our thoughts remain with Ben’s mum, his family and his friends. We have supported Ben’s mum, who requested a lasting memorial and last year a plaque was placed on a new bench near the tree.

“However, like many other councils we do have sensitive decisions to take in regard of photos and flowers left in public spaces as tributes to loved ones.

"We hope Ben’s mum and friends understand this and see the plaque on the bench in the city centre as the public reminder of Ben’s life.”

Sharon says she and Ben's many friends will be returning to the tree to place new tributes and photographs, creating a memorial that will be 'bigger and better'.

She said: "This is the one place I can come and make it beautiful for him and just do him proud.

"So we will continue to make him proud and raise awareness and hopefully they'll catch the person who has done this because I don't understand who would want to make us feel even worse than we already do."