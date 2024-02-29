A motor racing champion who was allegedly murdered by his wife frequently argued with with neighbours and once threatened to shoot their dog, a court has heard.

Ian Rawle, 70, died from a stab wound at the home he shared with Christine Rawle in north Devon in 2022.

Mrs Rawle is on trial for his murder at Exeter Crown Court.

Jurors heard evidence from Rebecca and Jonathan Squire, who lived close to the Rawles in Kittiwell Wood, near Braunton, with their young children.

Rebecca Squire said she was "always nervous" of Ian Rawle, and described several incidents in which he would complain about building renovations or outdoor lighting.

"He once cut the wire to our security light," she said.

"He banged on our door at 3am to say it wasn't 'effing Blackpool illuminations'."

Police were called to Ian and Christine Rawle's home in August 2022. Credit: ITV News

Mrs Squire recalled another occasion where she was in her car and suspected Mr Rawle was following her.

"I didn't know if I had annoyed him," she said. "He could sometimes be confrontational."

The court heard Mr Rawle followed Mrs Squire into a branch of Tesco and she was left feeling uncomfortable.

"Where we live is quite secluded, so it's not nice feeling like you're on your own," she said.

"I would make a conscious effort to keep out of his way."

Jonathan Squire told the court he was once confronted by Mr Rawle over a retaining wall.

"He was aggressive from the get-go," Mr Squire said.

The court heard Mr Rawle threatened to shoot one of Mr and Mrs Squire's dogs.

"They used to have chickens," Mr Squire told the court. "He said if they keep upsetting the chickens, I will shoot the dog."

Judge James Adkin has been hearing evidence from friends of Christine and Ian Rawle. Credit: Liz Cook/ITV News

The court heard Mrs Rawle would frequently refer to her husband as 'd***khead'.Equine dentist Peter Nott gave evidence and was asked about his friendship with Ian Rawle and his opinion of the couple's relationship."To call your husband d***head in public is not a nice thing to do," Mr Nott said."I used to hear d*** and d***head time and time again."

Christine Rawle denies murder. The trial continues.