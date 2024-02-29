A fish and chip restaurant in Somerset has been crowned the best in the country at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Knights Fish Restaurant in Glastonbury clinched the title of restaurant of the year at The National Fish and Chip Awards.

The Somerset business beat nine other finalists to be crowned the winner.

Each contender was reviewed by a panel of judges on its environmental standards, sustainability best practice methods, customer service and knowledge of the fish and chip industry.

Knights has been running for more than a century, and is no stranger to awards.

The earliest records suggest the shop began in 1895, when the census recorded an Elizbeth Hockey selling fried fish from her home address on Northload Street.

The company then formalised in the early twentieth century, and later gained the Knight name.

During the war, fish became a popular staple as an unrationed food.

Staff from the shop used to collect fish on trucks from Glastonbury Station and then visit army barracks to bargain for their waste frying oil.

The shop continues to be run as a family business today and has gone on to pick up numerous titles in more recent years, including being one of the finalists for fish and chip restaurant of the year in 2020 and 2023.

This year, the restaurant was named as the best of them all, beating Eric's Fish and Chips, in Hunstanton; Cirencester's Malt and Anchor; Noah's, in Bristol, and Pier Point Restaurant in Torquay.

Speaking about the event, awards organiser and President of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook said: “The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has been a remarkable experience to be part of.

"Our winners and finalists have put their all into making their fish and chip businesses stand-out for all the right reasons.

“It’s no secret that the sector has been hit hard by economic hardship, yet we have seen first hand how chippies up and down the country, and overseas, are thinking fast on their feet to defy the odds without compromising on ethical standpoints, quality and most importantly, great tasting fish and chips.

“We are bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders. It’s a privilege to be able to support and encourage them further and they should all be proud of what they’ve achieved.

" Fish and chip teams rarely have a moment to pause but we hope everyone takes some time to enjoy the celebrations ahead of getting back to what they do best.”

The shortlist for Restaurant of the Year at The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024:

1st place: Knights Fish Restaurant, Glastonbury

2nd place: Pier Point Restaurant, Torquay

3rd place: Noah's, Bristol

Others: · Malt and Anchor, Cirencester / Eric’s Fish and Chips, Hunstanton