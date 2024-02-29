The family of a man who died following a 'serious assault' in Swindon have described him as a "devoted" dad and husband.

The death of 53-year-old Terry Ricketts on 25 February prompted a murder investigation by police.

Grant Walker, 32, of Faringdon Road in the town, was charged with his murder on Monday 26 February.

In a statement, Mr Ricketts' family said: “Terry was a devoted husband, the best dad and granddad to his six grandchildren.

“He was a good friend to many and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone in any way he could.

“He loved pottering about doing anything to do with DIY and he adored his fishing. His happy place was always down by a lake.

“He will be greatly missed by many people", they added.