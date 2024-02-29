Residents at two care homes in Somerset have been told they will have to find alternative accommodation after both sites announced they will closed due to rising costs.

Sunnymeade in Chard and Critchill Court in Frome are both run by Somerset Care, which has announced plans to shut them down.

It says it informed those living there of the plans on Wednesday 28 February and has now launched a consultation about whether redundancies can be prevented for staff.

Sunnymeade provides residents with around the clock care, including dementia care, while Critchill Court is a purpose-built residential home, with 46 residents.

The site in Chard also provides specialist care and has previously been awarded the Gold Standards Framework for the support they provide to people nearing the end of their life.

Sunneymeade residential care home in Chard is one of two owned by Somerset Care that is shutting. Credit: Google.

Both properties are currently being loaned from Somerset Council by the non-profit.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Somerset Care said: "Critchill Court and Sunnymeade were built to meet the care requirements and living standards of the 1970-1980s, and are regrettably unable to keep pace with the increasingly complex care requirements of 2024 and beyond.

"The sad truth is that their dated and restrictive layouts, high running costs, repair and maintenance requirements mean that they are no longer financially viable, environmentally sustainable or fit to safely meet the care needs of the future."

The company added that it is "not immune to the financial challenges faced by the wider care sector".

They added: "We are truly sorry that we have been left with no alternative but to propose the closure of these care homes.

"We have secured the assistance of the Somerset Council Adult Social Care Team to independently assess the care needs of all residents at these homes. We will gladly support individuals to transition and settle into their new home."

Somerset Care said all staff working at both homes are at risk of being let go but it has launched a consultation to see if it can minimise redundancies.