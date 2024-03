Valentine's swans making hearts on Chew Valley lake Credit: Kim Atkins

One of only a handful of clear, cold nights, here with the illuminated Avebury standing stones Credit: Dwayne Alexander

Plenty of wet weather through the month, some from these heavy showers on Exmoor Credit: Debbie Tucker

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Daffodils as far as the eye can see in St. Keverne, Cornwall Credit: Ann Stephens

Then came some glorious sunsets... Glastonbury Tor bathed in evening colours Credit: Mike Jefferies

Epic last light along the River Teign Estuary in Shaldon Credit: Sky Hazel

Calm evening beach scenes at Brean, Somerset Credit: Colin Tucker

The last of the starling murmurations at Shapwick Heath ahead of spring Credit: Amanda Baldwin

A cold end to the month gave a reminder of winter with some snow on the top of Dartmoor Credit: Mark Shackleton

We also had beautiful sunrises at the end of February - this is Cam in Dursley Credit: Anita Curley

A wave breaking against the Dawlish sea wall at sunrise Credit: Paula Jones