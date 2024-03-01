Bristol's Forwards Festival has announced the headliners of its 2024 lineup, with presale tickets available from Tuesday 5 March.

The two-day festival has closed out the summer for the last two years - hosting artists like the Chemical Brothers and Fred Again.

This year's event will happen on Durdham Down, Clifton, on Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September.

Hip-hop heavyweight Loyle Carner will headline Saturday, with dance punk legends LCD Soundsystem slated for Sunday.

LCD Soundsystem will headline the Sunday night of this year's Forwards Festival Credit: Tori McGraw/Forwards Festival

The line-up so far

Other acts confirmed so far are Four Tet, Jessie Ware, Maribou State, Floating Points, Romy, Greentea Peng, Yussef Dayes, Yard Act, Baxter Dury, CMAT, Nubya Garcia, Hak Baker, MCRY, Jersey, Crazy P, Holysseus Fly and Da Funchaman & The Fire Blaze Band.

Loyle Carner will kick off Saturday with his biggest Bristol performance to date, and only show for the city in 2024.

Following his performance on Glastonbury’s West Holts stage in 2023, and fresh from his major headline show at London’s All Points East in August 2024, audiences can expect the London-born hip hop artist’s raw and personal on-stage persona.

Hip-hop artist Loyle Carner will headline Saturday at this year's Forwards Festival Credit: Sirus Gahan/Forwards Festival

LCD Soundsystem will close the Bristol festival on Sunday night with their first Bristol performance in 14 years as part of the band’s 2024 global tour.

The full lineups for each of the festival’s days are still to be announced, with tickets due to go on presale at 10:00am, Tuesday 5 March, and on general sale from 10:00am on Wednesday 6 March 2024.

Tom Paine, co-founder of Team Love: “FORWARDS is back for its third year, and we couldn’t be prouder. Each year it grows, evolves and delivers even more for the city of Bristol and beyond.

"From an international and genre-spanning music lineup to future thinking talks, initiatives and with a growing-in-popularity kids area, FORWARDS is the perfect day out for everyone.”

The line-up so far for Forwards Festival 2024 Credit: Forwards Festival

Jim King, CEO, European Festivals, AEG Presents: “We’re thrilled to be bringing FORWARDS back to the Bristol Downs for its third year.

"Offering a packed lineup of international music acts with headliners LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner, supported by the likes of Maribou State, Floating Points and Yard Act.

"The two day festival will also see timely debate and conversation on the INFORMATION, providing an important platform for discussion and will be featuring a host of experts, disruptors, creatives, writers and thinkers”.

How to get tickets

You can find full details of how to get tickets on www.forwardsbristol.co.uk.

Early bird day admission starts at £55 with weekend tickets available from £99.50.

Concessions are available for children aged 5-15, local residents and low income individuals. FORWARDS will offer discounted NHS tickets to those that work there.

Gates open at 12pm with the last entry to the event at 8pm.