James Griffiths saw the number of his cows testing positive for TB drop significantly when the badger cull was introduced.

A dairy farmer near Gloucester is warning that he fears bovine tuberculosis may be rising once again.

It comes as a peer-reviewed study published in the science journal, Nature, has revealed that in Gloucestershire, there has been a an estimated 66% reduction in cases of Bovine TB after four years of culling.

It also found this reduced by 37% in Somerset.

The badger cull was extremely controversial when a pilot scheme launched in 2013, with protests held in areas where badgers were being shot.

Many demonstrators pointed out there was no definitive proof that badgers were responsible.

When badgers are vaccinated a blood sample is also taken to see if they are carrying the infectious disease. Credit: Ian McCarthy

Despite this, James welcomed the study's findings: "I think that’s great news. It's something to celebrate in someways.

"11 years ago, we were asked to carry out a cull in West Gloucestershire. We had to do it safely and effectively. Farmers had to organise it, pay for it and to lead it, and we did that, and I’m very proud of that."

Last month, James had to euthanise 20 cows after they failed tests for the disease and he now fears it is on the rise now culling has tailed off.

"The sense on the ground in this part of the world is that TB is going back up again", he said. The badger population is growing very fast. Where will that lead us?"

James has had all the badgers on his farm vaccinated against TB and hopes this will prevent any more of his cows from testing positive.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said: "Our bovine TB eradication strategy has led to a significant reduction in this insidious disease.

"Building on the progress made, we are now able to move onto the next phase, including wider badger vaccination, alongside improved cattle testing, continuing to help farmers improve biosecurity and work towards deployment of a cattle vaccine.

"Badger culling must remain a part of our approach and we have been clear that we will be informed by the science”.