A 71-year-old man who murdered his wife at their home has been jailed.

Simon Steeves pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing Denise Steeves, 59, at their home in Diamond Meadow Lodge Park, on Weston Road in Brean, Somerset.

Bristol Crown Court heard how Steeves stabbed his wife on 25 October 2023, and then called 999 after the attack to tell police he had murdered her.

When police arrived at the couple's home, they arrested him and provided Ms Steeves with CPR. She died at the scene.

Steeves was charged the following day.

During a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 29 February, Steeves was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years and two months.

His sentence was then reduced to 13 years and 300 days due to the time he had already served on remand after his arrest.

Speaking after the sentence, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Neil Meade from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “I want to express my heartfelt condolences to Denise’s family and loved ones after she was so suddenly taken away from them.

“Steeves admitted in interview to fatally stabbing his wife, but said he had no recollection of picking up the knife.

“While no prison sentence will bring Denise back, I only hope this has given Denise’s loved ones some closure as they continue to navigate life without her.”