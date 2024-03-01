A woman accused of murdering her husband would put Viagra in his tea, chilli powder in his underpants and "wipe her backside with his ties", a court has heard.

Christine Rawle, 70, is on trial for stabbing Ian Rawle at their north Devon home in 2022.

The court heard evidence from Rebecca Lewis, who was in a relationship with Mr and Mrs Rawle's son.

Ms Lewis told the jury it was clear the couple did not get on.

"She would put pills in his cup of tea in the morning before he went to work - Viagra - and she thought it was funny," she said.

"If he was going away and packing things, she would put chilli powder in his pants so he would be itching. And she would wipe her backside on his ties."

Asked by defence barrister Clare Wade KC whether she was lying, Ms Lewis said she had no reason to lie.

The court also heard that Mrs Rawle allegedly once smashed the sunroof of her husband's car and filled the vehicle with water from a hosepipe.

"She just said he was a d**k," Ms Lewis said. "We just laughed about it. She was constantly playing tricks on him, always. It never changed.

"The things I have just said to you did not all happen in one morning."

Christine Rawle denies murder and the trial continues.