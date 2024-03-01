Updated plans to build 6,500 new homes on a former airfield on the outskirts of Bristol have been approved.

South Gloucestershire Council has granted permission for revised plans from YTL Developments to redevelop the former Filton Airfield site.

Developers say the regeneration is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity."

T he new 15-acre Brabazon Park will have space for shops, offices, parks and two primary schools.

T here will also be up to 2,000 beds for student accommodation and up to 3 million square feet of commercial space - enough to support 30,000 jobs.

Originally the application included 2,500 homes, but that has now increased.

Improved transport links are being looked at to support the development and more than £100 million is already being invested in the local transport network.

It's hoped a new rail station will connect the neighbourhood to Bristol Temple Meads in less than 15 minutes.

CGI impression of the new Brabazon train station Credit: YTL Development

Seb Loyn, Planning & Development Director for YTL Developments, said: “The approval of the new Masterplan for Brabazon is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

"It will transform not just North Bristol and South Gloucestershire, but the entirety of the West of England.

“The region desperately needs more homes. Brabazon will deliver 6,500, with over 1,700 being affordable.

“This decision paves the way for YTL Developments to build the new homes, offices, schools and community facilities we all need, and to do so in a way that is environmentally and economically sustainable.”

This will be the view of the YTL arena from Brabazon Park Credit: YTL Developments

Chris Willmore of South Gloucestershire Council added: "The plans for Brabazon will create a major new community for South Gloucestershire and a new quarter for the wider Bristol area, built on brownfield land.

“We have been working positively with YTL Developments and National Highways to ensure the right infrastructure will be in place.

“The development will help reduce reliance on car travel with Metrobus and local buses serving the area along with the train station which already has secured planning permission.

"A community hub and health care facility will also be provided, along with parks, lakes and open spaces, with over 3,500 trees planted on the site.”

The first homes at Brabazon are due to completed in 2025.