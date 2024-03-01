Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Christine Rawle is arrested on suspicion of murdering her husband

This is the moment a woman accused of stabbing her husband to death was arrested for murder.

Christine Rawle, 70, is on trial accused of killing Ian Rawle at their north Devon home in 2022.

Jurors at Exeter Crown Court have been shown video footage of Mrs Rawle being placed in handcuffs and into the back of a police van.

She asked officers: "How can you love someone and do everything for someone who is so calculatingly nasty to you?"

"He is narcissistic. It seems like a bad dream. I just wish it was me, I wish he had killed me.

"He just pushed me and pushed me and pushed me. He tortures me. I tried to get away many times. I wanted a divorce."

Later on in the footage, which was captured by police officers' body-worn cameras, Mrs Rawle said: "He will come and get me. If he gets well, he will come and get me and he will kill me.

"The constant threats, the constant undermining, the constant laughing behind my back. I would have taken my own life."

Mrs Rawle is then told by an officer that her husband has died and is arrested on suspicion of murder.

She added: "He's not going to hurt me anymore. I want to wake up. I want to wake up from this."

Mrs Rawle also claimed that she tried to call the police to report her husband's behaviour but that it took a very long time to get through.

Jurors have also been shown a series of nine video clips made by the defendant on her mobile phone weeks before her husband's death.

The couple can be heard insulting each other and rowing about money, alcohol, their children and their marriage.

"Every day I've got to work while you sit there getting fat," Mr Rawle says.

"You don't do anything now. I have got to work to support you. Why else do I go to work?"

Mrs Rawle tells her husband she had been ill and accuses him of being a "liar and a narcissist".

"I've asked you not to speak to me," she says in the video. "I am not interested in what you've got to say. Shut up and leave me alone or I will call the police."

Mr Rawle tells his wife she is "p***ing [her] life away".

"Who puts the fuel in the car, who provides the car?" he says.

Later he adds: "You're only ill when you're with me."

Christine Rawle denies murder and the trial continues.