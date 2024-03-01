A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murdering three children at a property in Bristol has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for non life-threatening physical injuries after being arrested at a property in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, in the early hours of Sunday 18 February.

Avon and Somerset Police said she continues to receive treatment for those injuries.

On Wednesday 28 February she was assessed by medical professionals and the decision was made to detain her under the Mental Health Act.

The Major Crime Investigation Team is still investigating the deaths of seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash.

People came together at Sea Mills Square at 7.30pm on 23 February for a minute silence and to lay flowers and light candles in their memory. Credit: ITV News West Country

Forensic post-mortem examinations were carried out last week and revealed the three siblings died of knife injuries.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “We know the public are still trying to come to terms with this awful tragedy and the community remains together and united in their grief over the heartbreaking deaths of Fares, Joury and Mohammed.

“We continue to be incredibly thankful for the support and kindness that has been shown by the people of Sea Mills and beyond.

“Everyone affected by this tragedy remains in our thoughts and we continue to provide specialist support to the children’s next of kin.

“We have promised throughout our investigation to provide updates and be transparent about any significant developments, to help everyone with understanding what happened, and we’ll continue to do so.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…