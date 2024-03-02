Glastonbury Festival 2024: Prize draw raises more than £260k in a day

More than a quarter of a million pounds has been raised for people affected by conflict thanks to a Glastonbury Festival prize draw.

A total of 40 tickets to the sold-out festival are up for grabs in the draw.

The competition was launched on 1 March, and within 24 hours £264,200 had already been raised.

Money raised will be donated to the British Red Cross, Oxfam and War Child - who are working in areas of conflict, delivering humanitarian support to those who need it most.

People can pay £10 to be entered into the competition. The prize draw is open until Thursday 28 March.

Organisers say each winner will receive two tickets, with entry to the festival for themselves and a guest.

Glastonbury Festival takes place from 26-30 June.