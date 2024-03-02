Play Brightcove video

Watch people taking part in a pilot project at Exeter City FC explain how it has benefitted them.

A project to get the people of Exeter fit and healthy - in both mind and body - has been taking place at Exeter City's stadium.Organisers say the pilot has been a success, and hope it might be a way to combat conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

Alex Bartolotti, who works from home, is part of the group.

"Over winter I essentially do no exercise and I'm stuck in a chair," Alex said.

"As you're in middle aged, you start putting on the pounds, and I want to do something to to kind of resolve that otherwise there are certain health problems that you can experience later on in life."

The project is designed to help people feel fitter and healthier. Credit: ITV News

The pilot project is designed to help people with their physical and mental health.

Alex said: "The social side is really important, but I think there's also the stuff that they're teaching you in terms of stress management, better sleep, better diet, how to motivate yourself and how to kind of make the changes stick."

Renata Damanskiene said: "To be honest, I think this should be prescribed from a GP like a medicine, because this not only gives you tools how to do certain things, but that skill for life. So yeah, it's amazing."

The Exeter City Community Trust, a vital link between the club and the wider public, is at the centre of the pilot.

Danny Harris works for the Exeter City Community Trust Credit: ITV News

Danny Harris from the Trust said: "It's about connecting with our community and recognising challenge to be able to support them the best we possibly can.

"So even if it's wet and miserable we still need to encourage people to try and get out and be active."

The project is overseen by the Nexus Primary Care Network, which is made up of five GP practices in the Exeter area, serving more than 40,000 patients.

Andy Stapley said: "Changing the way people interact with their health can make a big long-term impact.

"The long-term aim for us is to improve the population and this is a great way of doing it."