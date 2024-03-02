Play Brightcove video

Watch Verity Wishart's report.

The Premier League Cup made an appearance at a school in Bristol today as part of an initiative supporting girls football.

Representatives from the Premier League visited Hotwells Primary School alongside Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire, hoping to inspire budding young sports stars.

Premier League Primary Stars is a scheme that supports pupils to be active and learn essential life skills while also providing opportunities for girls to take park in football and sport.

The Premier League, in collaboration with Nike, is providing free girls football kits to some schools as part of a move to promote the message that football is everyone's game.

A group of year six girls at Hotwells Primary were lucky enough to receive their very own Premier League school kit.

Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire handed over the new kits.

The students felt 'honoured' to receive the kits. "I've seen all the other boys have kits for our school but to see girls having kits is such an honour", said one.

Another said they felt 'really proud' to have the "opportunity to wear this and represent our school." and one said they "never thought this day would come."

Teacher Dan Monk organised the special events. "We're a class of twenty two and there's only five girls so they've really got to stick up for themselves amongst the class.

"The boys love football but the girls equally love football and they absolutely deserve this opportunity to have their own kit, be proud and represent our school."

The girls had the chance to have a kick about with their local MP.

Sam Cochran representing the Premier League said the scheme is about more than just football. "It's bringing in something that's iconic to schools, not just to represent football to represent the school values, the Premier League values and it's building that confidence with the children that they can achieve whatever."

The girls even had a chance to have a kick about with their local Member of Parliament, Thangam Debbonaire who told ITV News West Country, "I want to make sure that it's young girls that get the chance to kick a ball around if that's what they want to do.

"It's a way of coming together and challenging things in society that do need challenging but through a love of sport and physical activity."

The scheme looks to empower and encourage young girls through giving them the opportunity to get more involved in football.