Surprise snow spell hits parts of the West Country

Some areas of the West Country have woken up to a blanket of snow.

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place for snow from 6am-10am on Saturday 2 March.

The warning covers Gloucester, right down to Bath and Bristol.

The warning states: "A brief spell of snow leading to tricky driving conditions in a few places.

The warning is in place until 10am. Credit: Met Office

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

"Rain will turn to snow at times this morning. Not everywhere will see snow, and it may not settle on roads in some places. However, a few spots could see 1-3cm accumulate. From mid morning any snow should turn to rain or die out, with lying snow thawing rapidly."

Snow has fallen at Longwell Green in Bristol this morning. Credit: Guysie

The M4 and M5 are slow in both directions between Gloucestershire and Bristol. Drivers are being told to approach with care.

In Wiltshire the A36 has been closed in both directions after two lorries lost traction in the snow.

Janet Aslett sent this picture of snow in High Littleton Credit: Janet Aslett

The section between the B3414 for Heytesbury and the A350 at Warminster has been shut while the lorries are recovered. Police are at the scene of the incident. More information to follow.

If you have any videos or photos of the snow in your area, please email them to westcountry@itv.com