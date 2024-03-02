The remains of several shipwrecks have been uncovered after stormy seas stripped back the sand on a beach in Cornwall.

Strong winds hit the north of the Duchy on Monday 26 February, and the structures were uncovered at Carbis Bay.

The outline of wrecks can be seen at low tide. Credit: BPM Media

The iron steamships - Bessie, Cintra and Vulture - were all wrecked at the beach near St Ives during a violent storm 131 years ago.

The fragments of the steam collier Bessie, which was wrecked alongside two other ships during a storm on 18 November 1893, are a familiar sight on the beach at Carbis Bay, often revealing themselves after winter storms when there are big low tides.

The ships sank more than 130 years ago during a storm. Credit: BPM Media

However, this winter the wrecks have stayed almost completely hidden beneath the sand.

Pictures taken on 29 February at low tide show the remains of the Victorian wrecks.

The jagged remains of the wrecks can be seen in the sand. Credit: BPM Media