Molly Caudery, from Truro in Cornwall, has taken gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Molly won on Saturday 2 March after clearing 4.80m, when New Zealand’s Eliza McCartney was unable to clear the bar at 4.90m.

She said: “I dreamt [of winning] but I wasn’t sure if it could come true.

“It was such a tough competition with six girls coming in over 80, and it was really emotional. I hope a lot of the girls get better as there were some injuries and nasty falls.

“It affected me during the competition because it was so emotional so I want to send my love to them.”

The competition had been delayed by a fall for France’s Margot Chevrier, who suffered a suspected broken ankle.

Last month Molly set a new world lead during a meeting of the Perche Elite Pole Tour in Rouen, France.