Pole vaulter Molly Caudery wins gold at World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow
Molly Caudery, from Truro in Cornwall, has taken gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow.
Molly won on Saturday 2 March after clearing 4.80m, when New Zealand’s Eliza McCartney was unable to clear the bar at 4.90m.
She said: “I dreamt [of winning] but I wasn’t sure if it could come true.
“It was such a tough competition with six girls coming in over 80, and it was really emotional. I hope a lot of the girls get better as there were some injuries and nasty falls.
“It affected me during the competition because it was so emotional so I want to send my love to them.”
The competition had been delayed by a fall for France’s Margot Chevrier, who suffered a suspected broken ankle.
Last month Molly set a new world lead during a meeting of the Perche Elite Pole Tour in Rouen, France.