Firefighters had to rescue a six-year-old child who had become stuck in the mud up to their waist on a Dorset beach.

The incident happened at West Bay, along the Jurassic coastline, on Saturday 2 March.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the beach at around 3.15pm.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Firefighters from Bridport, assisted by a coastguard team, have rescued a six-year-old child who was stuck in mud up to their waist at West Beach, West Bay.

"The child was quickly reached and removed from the mud by firefighters and a member of the coastguard trained in mud rescue.

"They used ladders and salvage sheets to reach the child, and the coastguard team provided casualty care until the arrival of an ambulance crew.

"A specialist technical rescue team proceeding from Weymouth Fire Station was not required."