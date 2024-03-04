Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing 22-year-old, last seen in the early hours of the morning in Bristol.

Jack was last seen on Hotwells Road in the city at around 3am on Saturday 2 March and police say they're concerned for his welfare.

He is 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a quilted green or brown Barbour jacket over a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white socks.

Anyone who sees Jack is urged to call 999 quoting reference 5224055172.

Alternatively, anyone with information is asked to call 101.