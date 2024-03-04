The Festival of British eventing at Gatcombe Park has been cancelled due to rising costs making the event "unviable".

Organisers say the Gloucestershire event won't run this year because of "the current economic climate" - which includes a huge rise in insurance costs since the pandemic.

In 1983, the gates of Princess Anne's Gloucestershire home were opened for the best of British riders to compete at Gatcombe Park for the first time.

In the four decades since, the Festival of British Eventing has become a staple of the eventing calendar.

Peter Phillips, the event director and son of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips, said it has been a "huge part" of his family's lives.

Peter Phillips with his children Savannah and Isla during the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in 2019. Credit: PA

“It is with a heavy heart that the festival, which has played a significant part in the British Eventing calendar since 1983, cannot run this year", he said.

“It has built up a large community that has enjoyed and celebrated the festival each year.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been involved over the past four decades; our sponsors for their unwavering support, the large selection of trade stands and arena entertainment and our spectators who have loved coming to Gatcombe to watch the world-class equestrian sport from the famous Park Bowl.”

Organisers say they will be looking at how they can make Gatcombe "viable" again for the years to come.

Event chairman, Captain Mark Phillips, said: "The horse trials at Gatcombe and more recently the Festival of British Eventing have been a major part of my life for over 40 years when The Princess Royal and I first had the dream.

"The dream became reality, and with it, many special memories of the many riders, horses, volunteers, sponsors and spectators all of whom massively contributed to the history of the horse trials at Gatcombe Park.

“It’s truly a great sadness that the original model and indeed the sport has changed so much.

"Since Covid, costs, particularly insurance, have risen so much that the numbers no longer add up. It is an end of an era, the next 40 years of the sport will be different, let’s hope it can be equally special.”

This year's Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing was due to take place at Gatcombe Park between 2-4 August.