Watch Buddy and Seb in training before they head to the prestigious dog show.

A Somerset rescue dog has defied the odds and will be competing in Crufts with his owner this week.

When Seb Thomas rescued Buddy in 2018, he says he wouldn't even sit in the same room but they are now tearing round the agility arena together.

Seb said: "I saw Buddy on Facebook, on a rescue site, went to see him, he ran away from us, growled at our other dogs, so I thought 'that seems like a challenge, let's give it a go!'".

Seb set himself the goal of qualifying for Crufts with Buddy Credit: ITV WEST COUNTRY

"He had lots of issues, skinny little thing, terrible coat, a bit bitey, and now he is happy and almost won't leave our side.

"He will do anything we want and is almost the perfect companion. It's been a lot of years of hard work but very rewarding."

Seb works full time at a car dealership in Bridgwater in Somerset and only does agility training in his spare time. He knows they will be up against the best dogs and handlers but he says it's a huge achievement just to have qualified.

Seb says he couldn’t be more proud of Buddy Credit: ITV WEST COUNTRY

Seb said: "I think if we have fun on the day, I can ask for nothing more really, it's as simple as that.

"A little rescue dog that gets 15 or 20 minutes a week agility training, amongst his exercise, to get there and compete against some of the guys that probably do it a lot more than us I think will be fantastic so that's huge.

"It was my one ambition, to make a big final with him at some point, and we did it so I am over the moon with that. We've done everything we wanted and if we do anything more I will be made up."

Buddy and Seb will be competing in the Agility Novice Cup competition at Crufts in Birmingham on Thursday 7 March.