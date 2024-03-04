A woman from Somerset has been banned from owning dogs after RSPCA officers discovered 16 "emaciated" animals in her care.

Judy Doolan, 64, of Brent Knoll, was fined £600 and banned from keeping dogs for 10 years after a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

An inspector from the RSPCA said that n ine animals were in such a bad state they had to be put down.

The charity was contacted due to concerns about the dogs being left unattended at Ms Doolan's property for several days at a time.

I n March 2023, RSPCA Inspector Hayley Lawrence went to her home. She could see dogs in the windows but no food or water was visible inside the property.

Faeces covered the floor, which she said “looked and smelled horrendous.”

The inspector left calling cards taped to each of the padlocks covering the key access.

She returned five times and each time found the tape still on the locks to show no-one had accessed the property.

The RSPCA discovered 16 neglected dogs Credit: RSPCA

Police located Ms Doolan at a caravan site and returned to the address where she brought the dogs out individually to the front door for them to be checked and recorded.

Many of them had severe matting, some of the dogs were emaciated and had rotten teeth, dirty smelly coats, and overgrown nails.

Several were also found to be extremely aggressive and unsafe to handle because of extreme fear through their lack of socialisation.

Some of thm also had faecal soiling on their feet and coats.

In total, 16 dogs were seized by police, of which nine sadly had to be put to sleep because of the severity of their condition.

The remaining seven have been cared for by the RSPCA and are thriving.

In mitigation, it was said Ms Doolan had rescued dogs from Romania and had got out of her depth while struggling with personal difficulties throughout her life.

Inspector Lawerence said: “Our plea to all animal owners is to make sure they always receive care and treatment they need when they need it.

“Animals are completely reliant on their owners to ensure their needs are met and they are kept safe and healthy.

"Owning an animal is a privilege, and ensuring appropriate care is a key part of the responsibility we have towards them."

Doolan, who appealed the sentence she’d been given in October 2023, after pleading guilty to two animal welfare offences, appeared before Bristol Crown Court on February 23 2024 for the result of appeal against sentence.

She was disqualified from keeping dogs for 10 years, which she can not appeal for seven years, and fined £600.