A rescued stray dog is hoping he’s "Ken-ough" to land himself a forever home.

It comes as Ryan Gosling, the actor who played his namesake - Ken from Barbie - hopes to bag an Oscar.

The five-year-old lurcher-German Shepherd cross was taken in as a stray by Bath Cats and Dogs Home last August.

Georgina Roberts, animal services manager at the home, said: “Much like Ryan Gosling’s character in the movie, our own Ken has won us all over with his dreamy looks and his charm.

“He’s a lovely, affectionate lad who is eager to learn and has been quick to pick up some new skills such as ‘sit’, ‘stay’ and ‘paw’.

Ken is eager to learn and already knows sit, paw, down, stay and gently for treats Credit: Bath Cats and Dogs Home

“Now we’re really hoping he’ll land himself a Dreamhouse or perhaps even a Mojo Dojo Casa House!”

While Ryan Gosling waits nervously to find out if he’s won an Oscar on his third attempt for playing Ken in Barbie, the RSPCA’s very own dreamboat, Ken, is waiting patiently for his forever home.

Georgina added: “Ken absolutely loves to play fetch with a tennis ball and really enjoys games of tug with our staff.

"He’s a playful boy who will be lots of fun for his new owners and we’d love to find him a home with someone who is confident to continue his training and with access to a large, secure garden where he can enjoy running and playing.”

Ken doesn’t want to be someone’s long-term, long-distance, low-commitment, casual pet. He’s hoping to meet his perfect match and become their best pal.

Staff feel he'd suit an experienced home with owners who are happy to continue with his training and help him learn to socialise with other dogs.

He would settle in best at a home without other dogs or cats, and the Bath Cats and Dogs Home team feel he’d be best suited to an adult-only home.