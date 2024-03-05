The family of a teenager murdered in Swindon have launched a campaign, urging parents and guardians to have open conversations around knife crime.

'Check Your Children' is being run by Owen's World, which was set up following the death of Owen Dunn, who was murdered in Swindon in December 2022. He died from a single stab wound.

Owen was carrying a knife when he died, which his mum Zoe wasn't aware of until she was informed by police.

Owen's family are urging parents and guardians to look out for any signs their children may be involved in knife or gang crime.

The campaign also addresses how criminal gangs are going beyond using traditional methods of incentivising children and young people like buying them the latest technology and clothes, and are using virtual rewards to entice them as well.

Zoe Mitchell, Owen’s mother, has addressed families who think there's 'no way' their children would be involved.

She said: "I used to say that, I used say exactly the same thing. You’ve got to think, it could just possibly be my kid.

“It doesn’t hurt just to check them. Some days I don’t even want to get out of bed, but this gives me something to focus on.

“If I can make one kid think twice about taking a knife out, then my job’s done”

Trish Aldred, Owen’s grandmother added: "You’ve really got to question what they’re doing, because otherwise, you could end up the way we’ve ended up, losing our Owen.

“And we’ll never get over losing him”

The office for Wiltshire and Swindon's Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) has backed the campaign.

Natasha Gell, the OPCC's Serious Violence Duty Co-Ordinator said: "There might be a concern around asking those questions as you’re not quite sure where it might lead and what do you do when you get those answers, because nobody wants to report their child to the police.

“It’s important for members of the public to remember that the police are really engaged with recognising that many children and young people are being criminally exploited into criminal activity”

Swindon and Wiltshire's OPCC has released a list of signs a young person may be involved in County Lines activity.

They include:

Disengaged from their usual friendship groups

Have new friends (especially older or unknown)

Have a new phone or multiple phones

Have new clothes or unexplained money

Spend more time than usual online or taking calls

Become secretive

Natasha Gell added: “We are aware from a survey that was conducted locally, that a lot of people, even children and young people themselves, believe that more of their peers are carrying a knife than are actually carrying.

“The survey showed that around 3% of children and young people would be carrying a knife. Most of them would let us know, colloquially, that the reasons anybody would be carrying a knife would be for self-protection.

“And the same survey highlighted children and young felt that around 19% of their peers might be carrying a knife.

“This misconception is really dangerous, because we are concerned that some of that 3% might be carrying a knife because they believe that lots of other people are too.”

Owen’s World wants to reach out to parents and guardians who have concerns about young people in their family and make sure they know about the support available to them.