Proposals to increase the cost of renting an allotment in Bristol are set to be approved at a council meeting this evening.

Campaigners have actively opposed the plans which will see fees more than double for some plots but the council says the allotments will still be heavily subsidised.

Bristol City Council is hearing campaigners make their cases against the proposed rises.

Under the new proposals due to be rubber stamped today allotment rental prices in Bristol are to more than double by 2026 as part of a new strategy to address waiting lists.

Updates to follow.