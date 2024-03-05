A woman in her 20s has died after her car hit a wall in Westerleigh, South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were called to the scene on Westerleigh Road at around 3am on Tuesday 5 March.

In a statement, police said: "Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. We will be offering them support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

"The road is closed in both directions at the junctions with Nibley Lane, Besom Lane, Shorthill Road and the railway bridge and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route."

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, or have any relevant footage, please call the police on 101 and quote reference 5224056982.