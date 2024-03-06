Family of Eddie Kinuthia make plea as his killer remains at large

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Robert Murphy spoke to Eddie's mother, Irene.

The mother of stab victim Eddie Kinuthia has made a plea for people who saw his attack to come forward.

The 19-year-old musician was stabbed in St Paul's in Bristol in July 2023.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder, and three remain on police bail - but no one has been charged.

Irene Muthemba told ITV News: "I just can't get my head around the fact that all this time on we haven't had enough information that would help us get that person charged with what they did.

"Because I feel in my heart they would have needed help from people to get away. There are people who do know something about what happened that day, but they hold on to it."

Eddie's aunt told ITV News: 'I want people to think about how much they loved him. If you love him as much as you say you did, why would you not want justice for him?'

Irene Muthemba and Jade Morris - Eddie's mother and aunt Credit: KINUTHIAMUM_ITVNEWS

Irene described fighting to save her son's life after he suffered the stab wound.

A friend who had been with Eddie banged at Irene's door and urged her to come with her to help.

'He just had this bewildered look on his face,' said Irene, describing seeing her son. A terrified look on his face is the best way I can describe it. He couldn't speak, but he was conscious and he did see us.

'I told him 'You'll be okay.' And that's what I said to him. I said, 'I'm here now, help is on the way,' I just kept on telling him to stay awake.'

Eddie died in Southmead Hospital in Bristol soon afterwards.

Irene described not having justice for Eddie as 'torture.'

“I know that it will never bring him back but I feel like it will give me some kind of closure.'