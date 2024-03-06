A number of organisations across Bristol have signed an open letter- demanding an end to knife crime in the city.

They plan to raise awareness, get knives off the street, and to hold power to account for recent fatal attacks on young people.

In less than a month before the end of February, three teenagers in the city lost their lives in knife-related incidents.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died after they were attacked in Knowle West on 27 January and Darrian Williams, 16, was attacked in Rawnsley Park in Easton on 14 February. He died shortly after the incident.

Churches in Bristol are planning a day of prayer for peace on Wednesday 6 March and an evening service will be held at Bristol Cathedral.

The campaign will focus on how the city can make a real difference with those in power.

Organisations say they will work with campaigners to highlight initiatives designed to get knives off the streets and look at the regulations around harmful knife-related content on social media and how easy it is for children to see.

Bristol City Council and Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for comment.