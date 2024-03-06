Police divers are still searching the harbour area for Jack, 22, who went missing after a night out in Bristol.

They say CCTV enquiries have now established that Jack was in the area of Brunel Lock Road/Brunel Way at 3.15am on Saturday 2 March.

He had earlier left friends in Hotwells Road following a night out. Officers are keeping his family informed.Jack is aged 22, about 5ft 10ins tall and slim with short brown hair.

He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket over a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Cumberland Basin area in the early hours of Saturday, especially if you were travelling along Brunel Way, Brunel Lock Road or Merchants Road and have any dashcam footage which could help.If you know where Jack is now, please call 999 and give the reference 5224055172, or ring 101 with any other information.